Iowa MBB vs Utah Game Thread ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Utah Previewing Iowa's Saturday night showdown with Utah.

Utah Utes (8-2)5:00 PM CT (Saturday, December 21, 2024)Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls, SD)BTN (Chris Vosters and Shon Morris)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNIowa -1.5 (total of 163.5 points)Iowa -3 (Iowa 58% chance of winning)On Saturday, Iowa will face its final non-conference test of the season (though there's still one more cupcake on the menu -- a visit fromon December 30), and play the third of its three neutral-site games in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The Hawkeyes prevailed over Washington State in Moline, but fell toin Kansas City; now they'll try to take down Utah in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.READ MORE: