Iowa MBB vs Utah Game Thread ***

WHO: Utah Utes (8-2)
WHEN: 5:00 PM CT (Saturday, December 21, 2024)
WHERE: Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls, SD)
TV: BTN (Chris Vosters and Shon Morris)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -1.5 (total of 163.5 points)
KENPOM: Iowa -3 (Iowa 58% chance of winning)
On Saturday, Iowa will face its final non-conference test of the season (though there's still one more cupcake on the menu -- a visit from New Hampshire on December 30), and play the third of its three neutral-site games in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The Hawkeyes prevailed over Washington State in Moline, but fell to Utah State in Kansas City; now they'll try to take down Utah in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
