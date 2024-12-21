ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs Utah Game Thread ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,024
4,695
113
WHO: Utah Utes (8-2)
WHEN: 5:00 PM CT (Saturday, December 21, 2024)
WHERE: Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls, SD)
TV: BTN (Chris Vosters and Shon Morris)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -1.5 (total of 163.5 points)
KENPOM: Iowa -3 (Iowa 58% chance of winning)

On Saturday, Iowa will face its final non-conference test of the season (though there's still one more cupcake on the menu -- a visit from New Hampshire on December 30), and play the third of its three neutral-site games in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The Hawkeyes prevailed over Washington State in Moline, but fell to Utah State in Kansas City; now they'll try to take down Utah in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

READ MORE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Utah

Previewing Iowa's Saturday night showdown with Utah.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at Michigan Game Thread ***

Replies
148
Views
2K
The Press Box
Warthog99
W
RossWB

Iowa vs Utah State LIVE Thread

Replies
82
Views
2K
The Press Box
chuck285
C
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs #3 ISU LIVE Thread ***

Replies
119
Views
2K
The Press Box
BHoppy
B
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Northwestern Game Thread ***

Replies
80
Views
2K
The Press Box
ck49
C
RossWB

PREVIEW: Iowa vs Washington State

Replies
0
Views
223
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back