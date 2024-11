Iowa vs Utah State LIVE Thread

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Utah State Previewing Iowa's Friday night game with Utah State in the Kansas City.

Utah State Aggies (4-0)7:00 PM CT (Friday, November 12, 2024)T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)BTN (Jake Eisenberg, Jess Settles)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNIowa -2.5 (total of 168.5)Iowa -2 (Iowa 56% chance of winning)For the second week in a row, Iowa MBB will have a neutral site game against a west coast foe -- can the Hawkeyes make it two in a row in such games?It won't be easy: high-scoring Utah State (7 PM CT, BTN) will be Iowa's hardest opponent by far this year: