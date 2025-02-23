Iowa WBB vs #3 UCLA GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: #3 UCLA Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten)
WHEN: 1:00 PM CT (Sunday, February 23, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: peacocktv.com ($)
RADIO: Hawkee Radio Network (Rob Brooks, Kathryn Reynolds)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com ($)
ONLINE: peacocktv.com ($)
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
LINE: UCLA -8.5 (total of 139.5)
Can lightning strike twice? Iowa already pulled off one top-5 upset at CHA, knocking off USC in a thrilling upset three weeks ago. Now #3 UCLA comes to town. The Bruins have been defeated just once this season (by USC) and they bring a hugely formidable team to Iowa City. UCLA has the Big Ten's stingiest defense and one of its top offenses as well. The star of the show for the Bruins is Lauren Betts, a 6'7" post averaging 19.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg. She's missed a few games recently, but is expected to play today.
Tip-off is at 1 PM; TV is available only on Peacock today.
Can lightning strike twice? Iowa already pulled off one top-5 upset at CHA, knocking off USC in a thrilling upset three weeks ago. Now #3 UCLA comes to town. The Bruins have been defeated just once this season (by USC) and they bring a hugely formidable team to Iowa City. UCLA has the Big Ten's stingiest defense and one of its top offenses as well. The star of the show for the Bruins is Lauren Betts, a 6'7" post averaging 19.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg. She's missed a few games recently, but is expected to play today.
