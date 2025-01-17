Iowa MBB at UCLA GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: UCLA Bruins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten)
WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Friday, January 17, 2025)
WHERE: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)
TV: FS1 (Guy Haberman and Don MacLean)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: UCLA -6.5 (total of 151.5)
KENPOM: UCLA -5 (UCLA 66% chance of winning)
Iowa's Los Angeles road trip wraps up with a game against a reeling UCLA team; the Bruins started the season ranked in the Top 25 (#22) and jumped out to a 11-2 start, including wins over Washington, Oregon and Gonzaga. UCLA remains winless in 2025, though, and enters Friday night's game on a four-game losing streak.
One common denominator in most of those losses? Three of four were away from Pauley Pavilion; only a 94-75 loss to Michigan was at home. UCLA's losses against Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers all occurred on the road. There was some doubt about tonight's game being played in Pauley Pavilion, due to the recent wildfires that have ravaged the L.A. area, but the game is set to tip off at 8:00 PM CT in UCLA's historic home.
