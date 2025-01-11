ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB vs Indiana GAME THREAD ***

WHO: Indiana Hoosiers (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Saturday, January 11, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: FOX (Cory Provus, LaPhonso Ellis)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
LINE: Iowa -5.5 (total of 166.5)
KENPOM: Iowa -4 (Iowa 63% chance of winning)

Fresh off a thrilling comeback overtime win over Nebraska on Tuesday night, Iowa (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) hosts red-hot Indiana (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) for a Saturday night primetime game. The Hoosiers are part of a trio of teams (alongside Purdue and Illinois) sitting at 4-1 in the league, tied for third behind Michigan and Michigan State (each 4-0).

The secret sauce behind Indiana's 13-3 record and 4-1 start to conference play? Home cooking -- literally. The Hoosiers are 11-0 at Assembly Hall this season. They're just 2-3 away from those friendly confines, though, including two neutral-court losses at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The Hoosiers have played just one true away game this season -- an 85-68 loss at Nebraska a month ago.

iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Indiana (2025)

Previewing Iowa's Saturday night showdown with Indiana.
