*** Iowa MBB vs Penn State GAME THREAD ***

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: 8:07 PM CT (Friday, January 24, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: FS1 (Chris Vosters and Nick Bahe)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
LINE: Iowa -3.5 (total of 166.5)
KENPOM: Iowa -2 (Iowa 57% chance of winning)

Bounce-back game, take two? Iowa's attempt to rebound after a miserable Los Angeles road trip last week fell flat as the Hawkeyes were dumped 72-67 at home by previously last-place Minnesota. Another opportunity to end the losing skid is upon the Hawkeyes, though, with Penn State (13-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten) visiting Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight.

The Nittany Lions galloped through non-conference play with a 10-1 mark, but have experienced more stumbles in Big Ten play, especially away from home. Penn State is 3-1 in league home games, including an 81-70 victory over Purdue in early December, but 0-4 in games played away from Happy Valley (including a 77-71 loss to Indiana at the Palestra in Philadelphia).

That said, two of PSU's three road losses were against Michigan State (currently leading the league at 7-0) and Illinois (currently sixth in the league at 5-4, but 4-1 in league before some recent hiccups). Penn State also gave Michigan State a battle in East Lansing a week ago, losing just 90-85. In other words, the Hawkeyes are going to need to play much better than they've been playing for the last two weeks to get a win tonight.

