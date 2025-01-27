ADVERTISEMENT

*** Iowa MBB at Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

RossWB

RossWB

HB Heisman
Staff
Feb 1, 2006
7,252
4,960
113
WHO: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Monday, January 27, 2025)
WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)
TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -7.5 (total of 155.5)
KENPOM: Ohio State-8 (OSU 77% chance of winning)

After a pair of games at home, Iowa returns to the road to take on an Ohio State team that's run hot and cold this season. The Buckeyes went 8-3 in non-conference action this year, beating Texas and Kentucky on neutral sites, but losing to Pitt and Auburn.

League play has been rocky as well, as the Buckeyes are just 3-5 in Big Ten play (and a half-game behind the Hawkeyes in the standings). Ohio State is coming off its best win of the season, a 73-70 win over Purdue that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Buckeyes should also be well-rested, having not played since last Tuesday.

MORE HERE:
iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Ohio State (2025)

Previewing Iowa's Monday night game against Ohio State.
iowa.rivals.com iowa.rivals.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RossWB

*** #2 Iowa wrestling vs #4 Ohio State MATCH THREAD ***

Replies
44
Views
1K
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Minnesota GAME THREAD ***

Replies
101
Views
2K
The Press Box
Hawksfinal4
H
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Penn State GAME THREAD ***

Replies
76
Views
2K
The Press Box
WaterlooChazz
W
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB at UCLA GAME THREAD ***

Replies
82
Views
2K
The Press Box
ClintonHawk
C
RossWB

*** Iowa MBB vs Indiana GAME THREAD ***

Replies
101
Views
2K
The Press Box
RossWB
RossWB
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back