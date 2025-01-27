Iowa MBB at Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

RossWB
WHO: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Monday, January 27, 2025)
WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)
TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Ohio State -7.5 (total of 155.5)
KENPOM: Ohio State-8 (OSU 77% chance of winning)
After a pair of games at home, Iowa returns to the road to take on an Ohio State team that's run hot and cold this season. The Buckeyes went 8-3 in non-conference action this year, beating Texas and Kentucky on neutral sites, but losing to Pitt and Auburn.
League play has been rocky as well, as the Buckeyes are just 3-5 in Big Ten play (and a half-game behind the Hawkeyes in the standings). Ohio State is coming off its best win of the season, a 73-70 win over Purdue that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Buckeyes should also be well-rested, having not played since last Tuesday.
PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Ohio State (2025)
Previewing Iowa's Monday night game against Ohio State.
