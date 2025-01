Iowa MBB at Ohio State GAME THREAD ***

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB at Ohio State (2025) Previewing Iowa's Monday night game against Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)7:00 PM CT (Monday, January 27, 2025)Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)FS1 (Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo)Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen) @CBBonFOX | @IowaonBTNOhio State -7.5 (total of 155.5)Ohio State-8 (OSU 77% chance of winning)After a pair of games at home, Iowa returns to the road to take on an Ohio State team that's run hot and cold this season. The Buckeyes went 8-3 in non-conference action this year, beating Texas and Kentucky on neutral sites, but losing to Pitt and Auburn League play has been rocky as well, as the Buckeyes are just 3-5 in Big Ten play (and a half-game behind the Hawkeyes in the standings). Ohio State is coming off its best win of the season, a 73-70 win over Purdue that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Buckeyes should also be well-rested, having not played since last Tuesday.MORE HERE: