*** Iowa MBB vs Nebraska GAME THREAD ***

WHO: Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)
WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 7, 2025)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: Peacock (Paul Burmeister and Robbie Hummel)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bobby Hansen)
MOBILE: peacocktv.com
ONLINE: peacocktv.com
FOLLOW: @HawkeyeBeacon | @IowaHoops | @NBCSports | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -4.5 (total of 160.5)
KENPOM: Iowa -1 (Iowa 52% chance of winning)

Iowa and Nebraska enter Tuesday night's game on very different paths. The Hawkeyes were obliterated 116-85 at Wisconsin last Friday night, while the Cornhuskers picked up their best win of the season by dropping then-#15 UCLA 66-58 on Saturday. That win moved the Huskers to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska's only defeats this season have been at Michigan State and to a solid Saint Mary's team on a neutral site early in the year. The Huskers' non-conference strength of schedule wasn't great -- 236th nationally -- though it was certainly tougher overall than Iowa's non-con slate (353rd nationally).

For Iowa, if a game in early January can be said to be a must-win game, this might qualify. The Hawkeyes fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten after the loss to the Badgers and a tricky-looking road trip to USC and UCLA looms next week (after a home game against Indiana on Saturday). The Hawkeyes can ill afford several early losses or going deeply underwater in the Big Ten standings now if they want to have a shot at playing meaningful basketball in March.

iowa.rivals.com

PREVIEW: Iowa MBB vs Nebraska (2025)

Previewing Iowa's Big Ten clash vs Nebraska.
iowa.rivals.com
 
