IOWA @ Minnesota 'Free the kidnapped Floyd' Game thread

Could have called it the 'It wasn't a fair catch' game thread but time to move on from one outstanding play in the game where Iowa had other opportunities to win. It is here, Iowa's first road game of the season. At least it isn't the week of the fO$U game. How will Iowa come out in this game? Will we see the 'good' Cade or the 'not good' Cade. Just need an early lead to take out the 'Who hates Iowa, we hate Iowa" chant crowd and end the game with a resounding version of the "Hawkeye Victory Polka". Does KF use the same strategy if Iowa wins the toss and defer or put the offense on the field first? I say DEFER!!! The minor defensive lapses from the Troy game 'should' be fixed and I am sure that the punt team will perform better. Speaking of punt teams, how ironic would it be if Wetjen returned a punt to the house? This is a game where Iowa causes PJ to have fits and that his boat breaks a few oars and springs a leak. Takes on more water. The main mission is to BRING FLOYD HOME! IOWA WINS THE GAME SCORING (AT LEAST) 24 POINTS and limiting the tarnished rodents to a max of 13. As always - FIGHT for IOWA and GO HAWKS!!!